Lebanon County streamlining COVID vaccination process with new registration portal

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Many essential workers are wondering when they’ll be eligible and how to sign up for a COVID vaccine.

Lebanon County has a new tool to help in that process.

Unlike some other states, Pennsylvania does not currently have a centralized registration program, so the Department of Emergency Services in Lebanon County made their own.

The difficulty in coordination between those who have the vaccine and those who want it is why the county launched an online portal Tuesday to streamline the process.

“Hopefully this will make a little quicker connection as supplies become available,” said Jamie Wolgemuth, chief clerk and public information officer for Lebanon County.

The form should take only a minute or two to fill out, including basic information and what qualifies you for phase 1A, B or C.

The county will verify with employers.

“Once the verification is completed then we can link them up with providers who have the vaccine and then they will receive information directly from those providers on a process to follow and report for a vaccine,” Wolgemuth said.

Wellspan Health, wWelsh Mountain Health Centers and Hershey Pharmacy are all on board so far.

“We’re way ahead of the game, so when those supplies, the vaccines come to Lebanon County, we’re ready to go,” said Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz.

Litz shared what the county is doing on a call with other commissioners statewide.

“I had several people get back to me, ‘oh my gosh this is a great idea,'” Litz said. “So I kind of predict you’re going to see other counties looking at this, but Lebanon County’s a leader and I’m very proud of our department.”

There are some things still to work out including changing eligibility.

“Recently there was a change to include individuals over the age of 75 and individuals over the age of 65 in 1C,” Wolgemuth said.

The county will update the registration forms to fit with the latest plan from the Department of Health.

“We have talked to the Department of Health and they are pleased with what we’re doing,” Wolgemuth said. “They are interested so they’ve asked to be kept abreast of how it’s going.”

