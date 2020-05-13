Lebanon County’s plan to move to ‘yellow phase’

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon County Commissioners discussed the ways they plan to move into the yellow phase by Friday, despite the Governor’s order to stay in the red. This all comes after Senator Dave Arnold sent a letter to the Governor, saying the county plans to do so by May 15th.

The commissioners plan to vote on this decision Friday, after laying out how they plan to continue to practice social distancing in reopened buildings, use face masks, and have certain people report to work at staggered times.

“This is a choice of the business owner, to know in their own hearts, in their own reflecting, their situations whether it’s safe for them to open and for the customers if it’s safe to patronize,” said Lebanon County Chairman Robert Phillips.

They discussed potentially losing out on money from the Governor for defying his orders.

“If the Governor would use that as a tool against us, by withholding money or redistributing it to other counties, that would be very unfortunate. It’s federal money,” said Chairman Phillips.

But Lebanon County Secretary Jo Ellen Litz was very vocal against moving too fast into the next phase.

“Possibly a tax increase down the road, so I really don’t think we should move forward with this proposal,” said Secretary Litz.

The District Attorney has said she will not take action against businesses that reopen.

Lebanon County’s meeting happened after a Senate hearing Wednesday with top medical staff from UPMC about what they’re seeing.

“With community low, we can keep it under control, as we wait for these treatments, but treatments aren’t coming overnight, so there really is no need to wait any further,” said Dr. Steven Shapiro, UPMC Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.