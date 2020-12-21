Lebanon VA Medical Center vaccinates patients with first doses of Moderna vaccine

Eugene W. Bullett is the first Lebanon VA Medical Center patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Dec. 21. Bullett is a resident of the facility’s VA Nursing Home, also known as a Community Living Center. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Courtesy Video)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Lebanon VA Medical Center began immunizing staff and patients with the first doses of the Moderna vaccine, nearly three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use approval for the second COVID vaccine.

The Lebanon VA hospital is one of 113 VA Medical Centers in the United States to receive the first doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine. Determining which facilities received the vaccine was based off necessity and according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

According to the FDA, the Moderna vaccine proved to be 94-percent effective in preventing COVID-19, and like the Pfizer vaccine, requires two doses. Individuals who receive the first dose require a second dose of the COVID vaccine in 28 days.

“Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Stuart A. Roop, Lebanon VAMC’s Chief of Staff.

As vaccines become more readily available and individuals at high-risk for exposure are vaccinated, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations.