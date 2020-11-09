Levine gives COVID-19 update as cases surge statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pa. Department of Health has reported record-high cases of COVID-19 over the past several days.

“This is a sobering look at our current reality as covid-19 continues to impact our state and our country,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Department of Health Secretary.

Out of the state’s 67 counties, 52 have a percent positivity rate above 5%.

“What we’re mostly seeing is that there’s just community spread and that we can’t pinpoint to one activity or to one location, it’s just prevalent in the community and it’s spreading in the community,” said Dr. Levine.

Hospitalizations are also steadily climbing. Over 500 people have been hospitalized in just one week, but Levine says it’s not taking a toll on health systems and hospitals.

Despite the growing number of cases, no new restrictions have been put in place. Levine urges Pennsylvanians to continue to follow mitigation efforts and to avoid gatherings over the holidays.

