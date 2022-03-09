LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is officially in a new phase of the pandemic. That is according to doctors at Lancaster General Health (LGH) are saying.

LGH says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are down 90% from two months ago. Cases have dropped so low, doctors say people can feel reassured and can start going back to some normal activities.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I’d like to be thinking about being in an endemic, where we’re living with COVID-19. We certainly saw fewer cases in the summertime last year, I’m hoping we stay on that trend through the springtime this year,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski said, who is the Chief Medical Officer for LGH.



Doctors say COVID will likely be more of a fall and winter virus. But, they expect we will get more vaccines and treatment options.