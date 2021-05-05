Lifted COVID restrictions mean Pa. can distance itself from ‘social distancing’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the Midstate edging ever so closer to normalcy, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day. But one fact remained unclear.

Social distancing has become an almost everyday term since the onset of the pandemic right behind ‘we’re all in this together.’ But with nearly 51% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated as of May 4, herd immunity has never been closer.

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” ​Department of Health Acting Secretary, Alison Beam said.

The Wolf Administration responded to comments from abc27 saying that “When the mitigation orders are lifted, businesses can return to full capacity but are encouraged to follow CDC guidance and promote social distancing.”

That means activities like sporting events, which gather large crowds, will be okayed with the absence of every other seat or similar precautions. Of course, The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidelines and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID safety measures and procedures.

But, “With millions of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, it’s time to plan the transition back to normal,” said Sen. Art Haywood, adding that hospitalizations and deaths are down. “This action today is a key step forward.”

Governor Wolf has noted, however, that masks will remain mandatory until the Keystone state reaches 70% vaccinated.