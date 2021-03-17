Liquid Noise Brewing Co. persevering through pandemic, celebrating St. Paddy’s Day safely

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — This week marks one year since the state shut down indoor dining for the first time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many are excited for the return of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations this year, even if they require some extra rules.

At Liquid Noise Brewing Co. in Marysville, lots of steps are being taken to keep customers and staff safe.

Tables remain six feet apart. All napkin holders have QR codes that bring up virtual menus.

Around the brewery, you’ll find fun signs reminding people to practice social distancing. One says six feet is equivalent to 24 beer cans or 4.5 kegs.

Happpppy #StPatricksDay! We’re live all morning at Liquid Noise Brewing Co. in Marysville, #PerryCounty talking about celebrating safely! Join us on @abc27News 📺 💻📱 pic.twitter.com/la938NFWwV — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) March 17, 2021

“We’re trying to do everything we possibly can,” said Michelle Wirick, the owner of Liquid Noise Brewing Co.

Liquid Noise staff is working hard to keep doors open and host a safe Saint Paddy’s Day celebration. That comes with special offerings.

“Two different traditional Irish dinners,” said Wirick. “We have a green beer. We have a couple of other beers that just came out also. We have decorations. We’ll have Irish music.”

The brewery opened at the start of 2020, which was just two months before the state shut down because of the pandemic.

Staff had to prepare for takeout very quickly.

“We got the crawler machine and everything else,” said Wirick. “It’s just that we were so new, not many people knew about us for takeout, so it’s been a struggle.”

Now that doors have been back open for a while, there’s a smooth system in place. People go to the kitchen to get food and then try unique beers.

Wirick says she was thrilled to find out the food requirement with alcohol purchases is lifting starting Easter Sunday.

She says the close community have made the challenges worth it and kept business alive.

“The people that come in have been wonderful throughout this, supporting us, helping us,” said Wirick.

Starting Saint Patrick’s Day, Liquid Noise will be open every Wednesday moving forward.