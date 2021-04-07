LIVE: Pa. DOH discusses vaccine hesitancy among minority communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will discuss vaccine hesitancy among minority groups across the commonwealth, including in the Muslim community.

A livestream will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from St. Luke’s University Health Network, Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown.

Beam will be joined by leaders from St. Luke’s University Health Network and Rabiul Chowdhury from the Muslim Aid Initiative.

