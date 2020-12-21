Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on Pa. and national vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday the Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine discussed COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and shared an update about the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, the percent-positivity rate in Pennsylvania is below 16-percent. In the past few weeks, the rate had reached 16.2% but has since started to slightly decline as of Friday, Dec. 18.

Dr. Levine reminded Pennsylvanians that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 44-thousand cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in children ages 5-18. Moreover, over 12,000 of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks alone.

Additionally, Dr. Levine provided an update on COVID vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania.

Levine stated that 17,700 healthcare workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine since it became available one week ago. The 87 hospitals in Pa. that administered vaccines continue to immunize frontline and healthcare workers–although Levine reminds Pennsylvanians the process will take some time.

Throughout this week, Levine says Pa. anticipates to receive over 30-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine, all of which will be distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the state.

Upon emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine over the weekend, Pennsylvania will be given 198,000 doses of the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Secretary of Health R. Levine highlighted the start of the federal partnership between CVS and Wallgreens beginning next week. The partnership will provide on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff of skilled nursing and long-term facilities across the state.

These facilities are set to receive the Pfize-Biontech vaccine.

On Monday morning, Operation Warp Speed officials highlighted their process to continue COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the United States. According to the OWS plan, as stated by Dr. Levine, every individual who received the first dose of a COVID vaccine will absolutely receive a second dose.

According to the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, nearly three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered, and 2.9 million doses are being held back to ensure that individuals who received the first dose will receive the second dose in 21 days.

In terms of vaccinating the general public, Dr. Levine encourages Pennsylvanians to be patient.

“Please remember, as we start the vaccination process, it will still be some months before manufacturers enough vaccines to immunize the general public,” Dr. Levine asserted.

Dr. Levine encourages Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue to take precautions to stay safe and healthy, including wearing their masks and social distancing.

Dr. Levine encourages Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue to take precautions to stay safe and healthy, including wearing their masks and social distancing.