Lancaster County officials: Lack of COVID-19 supply is delaying mass vaccination site plans

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Lancaster County leaders said they are in the advanced planning stages of opening a mass vaccination site.

County Commissioner, Ray D’Agostino said once it’s up and running it should be able to get shots to 5,000 people a day.

“This is beginning of the end of COVID-19 in Lancaster County,” he said.

However, before opening a mass vaccination site there is agreement among Lancaster County leaders that the county needs a bigger supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

During a press conference on Thursday commissioners and the chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster, General Health expressed frustration about a lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply.

They said while Lehigh County has a mass vaccination site up and running they are hesitant to put residents on a waiting list to get the vaccine.

“Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health doesn’t suggest creating a waitlist as it can create a false sense of hope and expectation the vaccine will be available soon,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski said.

Dr. Ripchinski said last week Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health requested 4,500 doses, but he said they got less than half of that.

“We don’t have enough vaccine supply to open something this big as to what we’re planning at this point,” Ripchinski said.

Ripchinski said he’s had conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health where the state indicated if Lancaster County was to establish a large vaccination site their vaccine supply would increase.

Lancaster County leaders said they would need a consistent supply of 1,000 doses to justify opening a mass vaccination site.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health has to be willing to allocate a large amount of vaccine for such an effort,” Commissioner, Josh Parsons, said. “Without that, it’s not possible.”

Commissioners wouldn’t say where a mass vaccination site would be located.