Local doctor says double masking can add an extra layer of safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Double masking is a new trend that’s emerged as people try to protect themselves during the pandemic.

Dr. Ami DeWaters is an Assistant Professor of Medicine with PennState Health. She weighed in on whether double masking improves safety.

“It does make a lot of sense just in terms of just trying to make sure that you filter out as much as you can of the virus,” DeWaters said.

Not all masks are equally effective.

“N-95s are called N-95 for a reason because they theoretically filter out 95% of the particles that are coming through the mask. But cloth masks don’t do that. Cloth masks filter, we think about 50 to 60% of the particles that are coming through. And surgical masks filter out about 75 to 80%,” DeWaters said.

So she said that if you don’t have an N-95 mask doubling-up can certainly help.

“It would provide you more protection to wear a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask,” DeWaters said.

With new more transmissible coronavirus variants spreading, masking is even more important now.

“As it gets easier for the virus to move between people, we want to make sure we’re blocking as much of it as possible from getting to people,” DeWaters said.

Even with more and more people being vaccinated each day masks are a must.

“We don’t really know what vaccination effect is going to have on transmission,” DeWaters said. “It really depends likely on the uptick of the vaccine as well.”

If you want to double down on safety, doubling up doesn’t hurt.

“Masks can help protect you from the virus and double masking can for sure protect you from contracting the virus,” DeWaters said.