Local healthcare provider continues contact tracing and COVID-19 testing in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s largest healthcare provider will continue its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing into next spring.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is getting federal CARES Act money from the county to continue its services.

Commissioners voted on a contract change which will allow the healthcare provider to give one thousand tests per day until April 2021.

“It is important. Obviously, we know the vaccine is on its way, and that is great news, but we still have the virus here among us and we need to be careful and diligent because we are seeing cases rise,” Lancaster County Comissioner Ray D’Agostino (R) said.

Commissioners say the funding will allow those in Lancaster County who want a COVID-19 test to have one easily accessible within their community.