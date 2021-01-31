Local Holocaust survivor receives COVID-19 vaccine at Penn State Health

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Holocaust survivor received her first COVID-19 vaccine shot at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on Friday.

Hilda Mantel-Macher, 90, was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 and later was forced to march in Bergen Belsen in Germany.

She lost her grandparents, parents, and younger brother in the Holocaust and came to the U.S. in the 1950s, and volunteered in Jewish nursing homes for about 35 years.

She said she wanted to get the vaccine to be healthy and go to schools to talk and teach.