Local hospitals receiving dose of hope as Pennsylvania coronavirus cases skyrocket

LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — Health care workers across the Midstate are getting a dose of hope Friday. Another hospital group will begin vaccinating its workers on the front line.

WellSpan Health will start vaccinations this morning at 6 a.m. with workers with the most exposure, and it will be available to other employees and patients.

Nearly 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being used across its seven hospitals. WellSpan’s president calling it a bright spot for teams who have worked tirelessly to defeat the pandemic.

Vaccinations started at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health last evening, where they have 1,900 doses, working through all of the departments with the most exposure to COVID-19.

Everyone is hopeful as the pressure of treating people with the virus is a heavy burden to carry.

“Our resources are really depleted,” said Andrea Tilahun, Respiratory Therapist, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “We have a lot of people who are getting exposed and out. It’s been rough.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General hopes to be done administering the vaccines in 10 days.