Local teacher hopes being next for vaccination means return to normal learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A, which means the vaccine is going to healthcare workers and the seniors in nursing homes. Right around the corner is Phase 1B which is a group that includes Pennsylvania teachers.

Michael Williams teaches second grade in the Central Dauphin School District. He’s excited to be part of the group that’s next in line for the vaccine.

“It can’t come soon enough basically,” Williams said.

Throughout the school year the Central Dauphin School District has shifted from hybrid, to in-person, to fully online. Williams hopes the vaccine can make it so they can come back to the classroom permanently.

“It definitely is everybody’s goal to return to in person learning, just to do that the safest way possible,” Williams said.

Pandemic learning hasn’t been easy on anyone involved.

“Parents and students and teachers have been pulled every which way during this pandemic and many of our children are behind and we want to try to catch them up and get them on grade level for this year,” Williams said.

He believes the quicker the shots get to teachers, the better.

“The quicker that that happens the more likelihood that schools will be one of those safe places that can open and stay open,” Williams said.

Dr. Levine doesn’t know exactly when Phase 1B will start.

“The amount of vaccines available to Pennsylvanians is limited. That is controlled by Operation Warp Speed as they distribute vaccine throughout the entire United States,” Levine said.

But when 1B comes teachers like Williams will be ready.

“Everybody wants to get their students back to in person learning. We know that that’s one of the best ways for students to learn. And it’s definitely one of the best ways for teachers to teach,” Williams said.

This week Pennsylvania’s Department of Education encouraged elementary schools to start bringing students back to the classroom as early as January 25th. It’s still up to school leaders to make those decisions for their districts.