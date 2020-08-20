Long-term care facilities ask the state for funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is rolling out more COVID protection requirements for long-term care facilities but centers say they don’t have the money for them.

Next week, facilities will have to provide more personal protective equipment for employees.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association says it already costs $34 million to test every resident and staff member across the state and that’s covered by the facilities.

“From a financial standpoint for an industry that’s been under funded by our state’s Medicaid program for the better part of the last decade is simply unsustainable,” said Zach Shamberg, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

The assocation says it’s unclear whether facilities can buy more PPE.

