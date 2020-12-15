Many remain uncomfortable as COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Healthcare workers throughout the country lined up Monday to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses of the COVID vaccine were also given to people right here in Pennsylvania. While many people feel ready to get their shot, others are more reluctant.

The State Health Secretary says while it’s good news that the vaccine has made its way to Pennsylvania, we still face the challenge of getting people to feel comfortable receiving it.

The commonwealth alone is receiving nearly 98,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week with Philadelphia getting an additional 13,000 doses.

As part of the three-phase plan for how the drug will be distributed, healthcare workers are first in line.

But even as the vaccine becomes more available to the general public in the coming months, the question of will people feel comfortable getting it, remains.

Dr. Rachel Levine says she understands why some people feel unsure about getting vaccinated but wants to remind people that just because the vaccine came out quickly, doesn’t mean it was rushed.

Still, many people aren’t convinced about receiving it.

“I want to see how it affects people,” said Khyron Small. “I don’t want to take it and have an adverse effect that nobody knows about.”

“The pharmaceutical companies received billions of dollars from the federal government to be able to all develop the vaccine at the same time. That’s not how it usually works,” said Dr. Levine. “They have gone through the same full clinical trials that any vaccine would go through.”

And for those who are wanting the vaccine, Dr. Levine says it could be Spring or even Summer before it becomes available to everyone.