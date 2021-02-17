Mass COVID-19 vaccination site approved for Lancaster County, concerns about vaccine supply remain

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners have signed off on an agreement that would open the first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Midstate.

The site will be at the former Bon-Ton store at the Park City Center.

The agreement to open the vaccine center is a collaboration between the four major healthcare providers in Lancaster County.

The deal calls for shots to start to be distributed on March 8, but with current vaccine supplies, administrators are warning folks to temper their expectations.

“I know the Department of Health members are trying to figure out the best way to take the current volumes they are getting and get it out to us, but none the less we’re still seeing low volumes and they wouldn’t support what we’re talking about at the community vaccination center,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said.

Officials hope the site would be able to give out 6,000 shots a day, but they say a lot of that depends on vaccine supply.

“Over the next few weeks we’re hoping to see that vaccine volume increase and we’ll be easily able to ramp up operations at the community vaccination center,” Ripchinski said.

Ripchinski said they’ve had some direct discussions with the federal government to get doses for the site.

Ripchinski said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health would be willing to give some of their supply to the center when it opens if supply is lagging behind.

Eventually, administrators want to establish a phone number and have a website where people can sign up for a vaccine appointment, but both have yet to be established.