“Maybe they’ll get the picture now” – Family of prison sergeant and COVID-19 victims wants answers, action

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — To Crystal Ouedraogo, York County Corrections Sgt. Lenward McMillan — or “Wood,” as almost everybody called him — was a “superhero.”

But then “my superhero became mortal” when McMillan, 51, died Friday of COVID-19 — a death Ouedraogo thinks was fully preventable.

“My brother being as dedicated as he was and working, covering people’s shifts, I think they should have set up better parameters for the employees,” Ouedraogo, echoing complaints about COVID-19 protocols heard by abc27 by workers and inmates, as well as public complaints in late 2020 by the union representing employees.

Sharing the blame, in the view of some: state officials for not making the vaccination of prison workers a higher priority. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, which represents state prison workers (although not those at York County Prison), reiterated its call Wednesday for prison workers to be vaccinated urgently. McMillan died two weeks after contracting the virus, according to Ouedraogo, which was weeks after people in “category 1A” got their first shots.

“I’m so saddened that my brother has passed from it,” Ouedraogo said. “But it’s like, okay, maybe they’ll get the picture now.”

A York County spokesman previously confirmed 834 positive COVID-19 tests among inmates as of early January and “about 30” among staff as of late December, meaning greater than one in every 1,000 COVID-19 cases in all of Pennsylvania has occurred inside the facility.

Asked to comment about allegations of poor COVID-19 protocols at the prison, York County commissioners released a joint statement to abc27 news praising McMillan as a mentor and someone who volunteered for the toughest assignments, although they did not specifically address COVID-19 protocols. (Their full statement is below.)

Ouedraogo said McMillan was the “calming force” who helped her and their brother Wayne cope with the loss of another brother, Chris, in 2018. Now she’ll have to apply what McMillan taught her as she grieves for him.