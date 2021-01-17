McNees Minute: Mandatory Covid Vaccinations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 16, that there were 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 761,777.

There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.