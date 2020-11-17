Mercersburg Academy adapts to COVID pandemic with mini-academic term

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Monday and running until mid-December, Mercersburg Academy is adapting to academic changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic by implementing a four-week-long academic period for its students.

The mini-academic term, known as the Mercersburg Intensive, allows the academy’s 440 students to take one specialized course over the next four weeks. According to Mercersburg’s statement, the Intensive will include groups of five to 14 students who will “examine a wide range of course topics curated and designed by the school’s faculty and staff, in many cases with a special focus on this moment and year.”

Ranging from environmental and social justice to stopping the spread of misinformation, these timely topics will allow students to focus on deep and meaningful learning. In total, Mercersburg is offering 50 different topics for students to choose from, all of which stem from the school year’s theme of “Making a Difference.”

Each program will be conducted using a virtual format.

“[The Intensive is] an opportunity to wipe away the periphery and become absorbed in a joyful, inspiring, satisfying sojourn into learning and discovery,” John David Bennett, dean of curricular innovation, said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mercersburg Academy officials believe this is the best time to implement new methods to deepen students’ learning experience.