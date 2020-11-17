Messiah Village calls in Pa. National Guard after positive COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Monday, the Messiah Village nursing home reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 in residents, rising from 55 to 79 confirmed cases, and the number of COVID cases in staff members nearly tripling from 13 to 36 since last Tuesday.

Since the facility’s last report, the death toll has also increased from two deaths caused by COVID to nine deaths.

About 20 members of the Pa. National Guard arrived at Messiah Village on Monday and will assist the staff for the next eight days.

The President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association says the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes is concerning.

“We have staff who come in and out of the facilities who spend time at local businesses or at the grocery store,” President Zach Shamberg explained. “So when we see spread increase in the community, we know that has a direct correlation to spread in long-term care.”

As of last Thursday, Cumberland County reported 27 residents and six employees have tested positive at Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle. Franklin County has a 15.1% positivity rate, and Magnolia’s senior living community in Chambersburg reported 13 residents and 7 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Friday.

Shamberg also says that because of the uptick in positive COVID cases, visitation protocols will likely change for some facilities.