Middletown Area High School to close due to COVID regulations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area High School will be closed for Thursday and Friday this week after another positive case.

With an additional case being reported on Wednesday, the high school has had four confirmed positive COVID cases within a 14-day rolling window.

Dauphin County regulations require the school to be closed for 2-3 calendar days.

As a result, the high school will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow for building cleaning, sanitization and contact tracing.

All students will transition to online learning for the remainder of the week.

The high school does plan to reopen on Monday, May 10.