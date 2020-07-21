Middletown Area School District suspends cheerleading, volleyball as it waits for COVID-19 test results

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has suspended cheerleading and volleyball as it waits for COVID-19 test results for two student-athletes.

The district says if the tests are negative, practices can resume but if the tests are positive, the district will determine what happens next which will likely be a continued suspension until it is determined safe to resume.

Middletown Area School District reminds parents to monitor their children and immediately contact a doctor if you think your child may need to be tested.

