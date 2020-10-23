Middletown Middle School moves to fully remote learning following new COVID-19 cases

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Friday, Middletown Middle School will transition to a full remote learning platform following another new COVID-19 case within the district.

According to Middletown Area School District, two middle school students have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks. As a result, Middletown Middle School will remain closed until next Friday, Oct. 30. In addition, all junior high sports are cancelled during this time.

This closure will allow MASD to properly and safely disinfect the building, and allows public health staff to complete a case investigation and contact tracing. The PA Department of Health will contact any parents of students who may have been in direct contact with the positive case and advise these students to quarantine for 14 days.

Middletown Middle School students are set to return to cohort learning on Monday, Nov 2.

