Midstate businesses excited for full capacity, remain cautious of safety

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 restrictions going away on Memorial Day is big news, especially for event venues that count on big crowds.

Even so, some businesses are in no hurry to abandon safety measures.

The Lodge at Liberty Forge is the perfect place for a wedding, but over the last year, its tables have sat empty more than usual.

“We’ve been abiding by the capacities and doing the events that we’ve been allowed to do and it’s been really tough. There’s been a lot of cancelations, pushing weddings back,” said Ben Haugh, general manager of Liberty Forge Golf Course.

Haugh says getting rid of crowd restrictions at the end of the month is welcome news.

“This is really what we’ve been hoping for. This is Christmas in May for now,” Haugh said.

Though the state’s mitigation orders will be lifted, the Governor’s Office is encouraging businesses to follow CDC guidance, which still includes things like social distancing.

“We’ll continue to maintain a lot of the restrictions that we had before as far as the mask-wearing, separating the tables and a lot of things that we’ve learned frankly and have been better for,” Haugh said.

Another question many have is will we have to go back to the office?

“It’s my belief anyhow, to a certain extent, Zoom meetings are here to stay and people found that they can work very comfortably remote,” said Dave Black, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC.

But Black does expect some companies to want employees back in the office, even if periodically.

“But even those kinds of protocols need to be examined until we get to that herd immunity,” Black said.

One thing Black and the Governor’s Office agree on is the only way to completely open safely and take off our masks is to get vaccinated.