Midstate doctors see parallel between state COVID hospitalizations and national decline

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospitalizations are on the decline and Midstate doctors are encouraged by this trend, but it does not mean the pandemic is no longer a problem.

“The numbers of people who have been admitted but waiting for a bed are down 50%,” said Dr. John Goldman, UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to Goldman, UPMC’s pandemic peek in 2021 saw over 300 COVID patients. 2022’s peak had a decline but not by much with 285 patients admitted.

Now, beds are opening. The medical group has 172 COVID patients admitted over its 7-hospital system as of Tuesday.

“So really in the last couple of days we have seen a dramatic decrease,” Goldman said. So much so that this weekend was the first time they have seen below 200 patients in a month.

WellSpan hospitals are also seeing similar data.

After a wave of omicron that spread like wildfire hit the unvaccinated and those waiting for a booster, a WellSpan infectious disease Dr. Raghav Tirupathi said, “There was not a lot of susceptible population left. There was a drop at the end of January, and we are hoping to see this downward trend continue.”

But in order to continue down the right path, Dr. Tirupathi says vaccinations are really the way out of this and he does not mean just vaccinations in the United States. He’s talking globally.

“A global vaccine equity is a paramount part if we want to get this over with as you know most of these variants are emerging in countries that vaccination rates are low and those are breeding grounds for more dangerous variants,” he said.