Midstate doctors warn flu and COVID could combine for a ‘twindemic’

(WHTM) — While COVID vaccines are top of mind right now, many pharmacies are starting to offer flu shots.

Some doctors are concerned about the possibility of a twindemic. Meaning there are a lot of flu cases in addition to COVID cases which are already overwhelming some hospitals. Doctors say last year, flu cases were very low because people were wearing masks and not interacting much. But this year will be different, so getting your flu shot is important.

“It is perhaps not as effective as the COVID-19 vaccine that we have but it works very well. It prevents severe illnesses. It prevents hospitalizations, so please get your flu shot as soon as possible along with your COVID shot,” Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medicine Infectious DIsease Physician, Dr. Mohammad Ali said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Flu season typically starts in September and lasts into the spring.