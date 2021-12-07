Midstate experts say there are steps to take in order to help with pandemic fatigue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports cases of COVID-19 are up in the state.

Dr. Melissa Brown, a psychiatrist with UPMC says it’s not uncommon for people to experience pandemic fatigue.

“People are doing things that they are not used to,” Brown said. “It can be overwhelming hearing about vaccine and mask mandates on a daily basis.”

Dr. Brown encourages people to focus on what they can control, including diet, exercise, and even rest. “Sooner or later we will deplete the energy store that causes us to be in a bad mood,” Brown said. “It has a domino effect on our health and immune system.”

Brown recommends people do things that make them happy and laugh, including watching their favorite comedy sitcom or talking with close friends, and if you are feeling down, to seek professional help.