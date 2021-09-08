Midstate health experts say pandemic uncertainty, disagreements create trauma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Nancy Mimm is an assistant professor at Harrisburg University. She specializes in population health. Mimm says the pandemic is far-reaching on many fronts.

“Everyone is impacted by COVID,” Mimm said, “It has changed everything, from our eating habits to our socialization habits, it is all very traumatic.” Mimm says the constant tug of war over vaccines and mask wearing, has an impact on people’s health.

“It is stressful, and that can be bad long term,” Mimm said, “The division has overshadowed what is most important, health outcomes, not who you are affiliated with.”

Mimm says no matter how you feel about the issues, it is important to not keep your feelings bottled up. She suggests people remain active, and if they feel to talk to a mental health professional, don’t hesitate. Mimm says there are free hotlines available online, for people who don’t have access to mental healthcare.