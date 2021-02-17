Midstate hospitals dealing with delays of COVID vaccine shipments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is having issues with vaccine distribution. Multiple Midstate healthcare providers aren’t getting the shipments they’re expecting.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there is high demand and short supply for the covid vaccine. Acting Secretary Alison Beam says the state does not have enough for everyone who is eligible.

“Ultimately it’s a scarcity of commodity. We still do not have enough vaccine to go around,” Beam said.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health says winter weather has delayed their vaccine shipment this week. Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski said that means they have to make some adjustments.

“They were impacted by the winter weather this week and many of us did not get our supply. That will make it challenging for both canceling appointments and potentially for scheduling appointments next week as well,” Ripchinski said.

Geisinger says the weather also delayed their vaccine shipment for the week. They are canceling all of the appointments they had scheduled for Thursday and may have to cancel more if they don’t get more vaccines soon.

Penn State Health says they haven’t gotten a shipment of vaccines this week either. They couldn’t say why, but based on their scheduled appointments they’ll run out of doses by Tuesday unless they get more.

Wellspan Health also hasn’t received any vaccine supply yet this week. But they say they haven’t been told there will be a delay so they’re hoping to get a shipment soon. For now, they have enough vaccine for all of the appointments they have set up through next week.

UPMC said they have received many new vaccine doses since the health department expanded eligibility back in January. They didn’t say they’ve had to cancel appointments. Instead, they’re adjusting their planning to make sure they don’t set up any appointments they don’t have enough doses for.

The Department of Health says the delays are probably because of the weather, which is something they’re keeping an eye on. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Pa. and how to get one, visit abc27’s Vaccine Information page.

“We know that weather issues have come up. The Pennsylvania weather this past few weeks and I think into tomorrow are definitely something that concerns us,” Beam said.