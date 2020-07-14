Midstate school reopening plans

Governor Wolf has lifted the order suspending in-person classes, but the state requires school districts to develop a health and safety plan for reopening. Many Midstate schools have come up with, or are working on their health and safety plans now and are expected to finalize their reopening guidelines soon.

Susquehanna Township Schools have three options for students that were approved by the school board Monday, in-person classes Monday through Thursday, with online work on Fridays. Schools would be fully sanitized and prepared, for the following week on Fridays as well.

The other two options for students: solely attend online classes, or sign up for Hanna Cyber Academy. Meanwhile, the Cumberland Valley School Board voted unanimously Monday night on its reopening plan.

“K to 5 will come to school every day, and then we are looking at an A,B schedule for our middle school students and our high school students right now, so students would attend on Monday and Wednesday, or Tuesday and Thursday,” said David Christopher, Cumberland Valley School District superintendent.

Fridays will be planning days for teachers. Every student in the district will receive a device, which they can use for their online learning days, when they’re not physically in school.

“That really allows us to provide spacing in buildings. At the elementary school, we’re going to use every available space really, like the library, the large group construction room, the art room maybe,” said Christopher.

Every day students will be screened before they can enter a building. In addition to temperature checks, there will be more cleaning, social distancing and a face mask requirement.

“There is some flexibility if you can get to more than 6 feet of distance, so we are really going to plan opportunities for kids to have mask breaks during the day,” said Christopher.

The six public school districts in Lebanon County also released their health and safety plan, which is very similar to Cumberland Valley’s.

