Midstate supermarkets, pharmacies and banks: Who must wear a mask – and where?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Start off with the simplest facts: More businesses are reinstituting mask mandates for employees and customers, and the CDC recommends indoor masking for everyone almost everywhere in Midstate Pa. More precisely, everywhere with “substantial spread” is asked to wear one, which is currently everywhere except Juniata and Mifflin counties.

But with state government holding off for now on any mandates, store-by-store policies are particularly important to know. Here, based on responses to abc27 News and information posted online, is the current status of supermarket mask policies after a change this week by Wegmans:

Supermarket Customers Employees Giant Optional Optional Weis Optional Optional Karns Optional Optional Wegmans Urged Required

After updates this week, all three major pharmacy chains now require employees to wear masks:

Pharmacy Customers Employees Rite Aid Optional Required CVS Urged Required Walgreens Urged Required

Walmart and Target both updated their policies:

Store Customers Employees Walmart Required* Required* Target Urged Required *In areas of “substantial” spread per the CDC, currently everywhere in Midstate Pa. except Juniata and Mifflin counties

Pennsylvania’s largest bank, PNC Bank, requires all employees (other than those still working from home) to wear masks and urges customers to do so. Lancaster-based Fulton Bank, the Midstate’s second-largest bank, didn’t respond to inquires Friday and hasn’t posted an updated policy online.