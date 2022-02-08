Midstate testing site cutting back hours as COVID daily case count drops

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID cases dropping, some testing sites are cutting back hours. The temporary drive-thru testing site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Lancaster County has seen reduced demand, week after week.

“We’ve averaged about 120 a day since we since we opened on February 14 and we’ve gradually seen a decrease in that especially in afternoon appointments,” said Mary Dorman, health promotions specialist at Lancaster General Health.

It’s not just that.

“In addition, home tests have become more widely available now so we’ve had increase in access for testing and a decline in cases,” Mary Dorman said.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief medical information officer at Lancaster General Health, says the situation has changed dramatically over the past few weeks.

“At the height of the surge, one out of two with symptoms were testing positive for Covid-19, and that’s an incredible number and something we never saw up until this point in the pandemic,” said Dr. Ripchinski.

Now, it’s much less, with only 20% testing positive. Dr. Ripchinski says that’s a very good sign.

“We may be getting to a point where those that were either infected with omicron plus those that are vaccinated so we have some level of protection in the county,” Dr. Ripchinski added.

In Dauphin County, Penn State Hershey Medical Center recently opened a mass testing site, designed to serve up to a thousand people each day. Officials there say they’ve administered tests to just 195 people total in the five days since it opened.

But officials stress, testing is still available for anyone who needs it.