Midstate woman hospitalized for severe side effects from COVID vaccine

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Side effects can be expected from the COVID vaccine, but abc27 News spoke with one Midstate woman who got really sick and ended up in the emergency room.

67-year-old Cathy Husler from Mifflintown got her first COVID-19 shot on Feb. 3, started having chills the next day, and a day after that, had chills so bad, she had to be admitted to the ER.

“When I got to the ER, my temperature was 103.8, and I just kept having chills,” Husler said.

So she had to stay overnight at Geisinger Lewistown in Mifflin County.

“Wanted to rule out that I didn’t have any heart issues, that I didn’t have pneumonia, did a chest x-ray, did a CT scan to rule out that I didn’t have blood clots,” Husler said.

Husler said doctors told her that her severe chills were likely related to her COVID shot.

“I have quite a history … I’ve had three brain surgeries. Let’s just say my immune system’s probably weak,” Husler said.

While Husler is feeling better now, she says she’s still not 100% but says her doctor recommended she still get the second shot.

“I figure, I got the first one, I’m planning on getting the second one. And now that we know what can happen, we’ll be ready for it,” Husler said.

According to the CDC, those who have received the first doses should get the second shot, even if they have side effects like fever, chills, tiredness or pain in the injection site after the first shot — unless a health professional tells you not to get it.

Additionally, Penn State Health reminds people that the symptoms are temporary and is simply the body’s sign that it’s building protection.