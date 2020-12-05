Mifflin County’s positivity rate remains highest in the state; all PA counties now higher than 5%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate approached 30 percent — 29.7 percent, to be exact — and remained highest in all of Pennsylvania, according to weekly county-by-county data released Friday by the Department of Health. Juniata, at 24.0 percent, was second in the Midstate and fifth in the state.

By another key indicator — current COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — Mifflin (with 874 cases per 100,000 residents) slipped to No. 2 in the state and wasn’t even close to No. 1 Montour County, which surged to 1,831 cases per 100,000. Put another way: One out of every 54 people in the county of 18,240 not far from Williamsport — in terms of geographic size, the state’s smallest county — has COVID-19, according to the data.

Midstate counties ranked by current COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3:

County Current cases per 100,000 residents County Current cases per 100,000 residents 1) Mifflin 874 6) York 413 2) Franklin 561 7) Dauphin 394 3) Lebanon 492 8) Juniata 336 4) Lancaster 437 9) Adams 308 5) Cumberland 413 10) Perry 256 (PA state average: 380; source: ABC27 analysis of Department of Health data)

Midstate counties ranked by COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3:

County Test positivity rate County Test positivity rate 1) Mifflin 29.7% 6) Cumberland 16.2% 2) Juniata 24.0% 7) Lebanon 16.1% 3) Franklin 21.2% 8) York 14.8% 4) Perry 19.0% 9) Adams 13.8% 5) Dauphin 16.8% 10) Lancaster 13.7% (PA state average: 14.4%; source: ABC27 analysis of Department of Health data)

The last remaining county in Pennsylvania that had not yet crossed the 5-percent positivity threshold — Forest, in the northwestern part of the state — did so during the week. In October, when most counties remained below that level, Dr. Rachel Levine called 5 percent “a crossroads.” The statewide average is now 14.4 percent.