Mifflin County’s positivity rate remains highest in the state; all PA counties now higher than 5%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate approached 30 percent — 29.7 percent, to be exact — and remained highest in all of Pennsylvania, according to weekly county-by-county data released Friday by the Department of Health. Juniata, at 24.0 percent, was second in the Midstate and fifth in the state.
By another key indicator — current COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — Mifflin (with 874 cases per 100,000 residents) slipped to No. 2 in the state and wasn’t even close to No. 1 Montour County, which surged to 1,831 cases per 100,000. Put another way: One out of every 54 people in the county of 18,240 not far from Williamsport — in terms of geographic size, the state’s smallest county — has COVID-19, according to the data.
Midstate counties ranked by current COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3:
|County
|Current cases per 100,000 residents
|County
|Current cases per 100,000 residents
|1) Mifflin
|874
|6) York
|413
|2) Franklin
|561
|7) Dauphin
|394
|3) Lebanon
|492
|8) Juniata
|336
|4) Lancaster
|437
|9) Adams
|308
|5) Cumberland
|413
|10) Perry
|256
Midstate counties ranked by COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3:
|County
|Test positivity rate
|County
|Test positivity rate
|1) Mifflin
|29.7%
|6) Cumberland
|16.2%
|2) Juniata
|24.0%
|7) Lebanon
|16.1%
|3) Franklin
|21.2%
|8) York
|14.8%
|4) Perry
|19.0%
|9) Adams
|13.8%
|5) Dauphin
|16.8%
|10) Lancaster
|13.7%
The last remaining county in Pennsylvania that had not yet crossed the 5-percent positivity threshold — Forest, in the northwestern part of the state — did so during the week. In October, when most counties remained below that level, Dr. Rachel Levine called 5 percent “a crossroads.” The statewide average is now 14.4 percent.
