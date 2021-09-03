Millersburg Area School District closes due to COVID, waiting for additional guidance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Millersburg Area School District in Dauphin County announced a rise in COVID cases caused the school to close Friday and is currently awaiting additional direction from the Pa. Department of Health.

The district says the past few days, a few middle and high school students began testing positive for the virus and caused over 100 quarantines in the district. After continued contact tracing and more parents reporting symptomatic children, the Pa. Dept. of Health advised the district to close on Friday to clean and disinfect.

The district used Friday as a virtual learning day for students. They said additional information from them will be available after further direction from the Dept. of Health.

Superintendent Thomas Haupt also provided families a guide to get the latest information and resources.

This is a developing story and we will share updates when they become available.