Millersville University requiring masks for upcoming fall semester

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Another local university in Lancaster County is leading the charge once again.

After weeks of discussions and deliberations, Millersville University will require that all students and faculty wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status and when social distancing is not possible. The university believes this is the right move given the county’s increasing COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re doing this to keep everyone safe, not just here on campus but in our community. One of the things when you look at other colleges, other places in the world, in the country they can mandate vaccines. Our state doesn’t allow us to mandate vaccines so we can’t do that. We’re a state institution. So that’s outside our control,” Millersville COVID-19 Monitoring Team Chair, Duane Hagelgans, said.

This comes just days after Penn State adopted a similar measure. Millersville hopes this will allow students to have as normal an experience as possible, without having to go virtual again. The masking requirement begins Monday.