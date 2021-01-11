Miscreation Brewery in York to close due to COVID-19 pandemic

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate restaurant is closing apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miscreation Brewery in Hanover, York County, says this Saturday will be its last day in business.

Miscreation had been in business nearly six years and was a part of the revitalization of Hanover’s downtown.

Local folks say it’ll be sorely missed.

“It’s sad because this is his life and soul. This is what he’s been dreaming his whole life is to have his own business and make people happy,” Steve Marocio, a Hanover resident, said.

In a Facebook post created by Miscreation Brewery Co. page, the owner expressed sadness and thanked loyal customers and employees.