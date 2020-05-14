“Mobile Cemetery” set to caravan in protest ahead of President Trump’s visit to Pa.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, in Washington.. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. –– More than 100 cars carrying mobile headstones are set to caravan in protest ahead of President Trump’s visit to the Owens and Minor Inc. warehouse.

The cars, organized by “Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania,” will form a mobile cemetery, caravaning through Allentown in memoriam of the lives of the thousands lost the COVID-19 crisis, including members of Make the Road Action in PA, and demanding that the CARES Act 2 end the exclusion of immigrant, mixed-status, and undocumented people.

The caravan will end at the Lehigh Valley International Airport, where Trump’s flight will arrive.

“Instead of using his power to give Pennsylvanians the resources we need to survive this pandemic, Trump is exploiting our pain and our state for his campaign. We may be a battleground state for the 2020 election, but right now our state is a battleground for our lives, and communities of color are suffering the most. He’s coming here to ask for our votes when he can’t even keep his constituents alive. What we need now is a full stimulus package that ensures recovery for all of us, and an end to the exclusion of immigrants, mixed-status, and undocumented families,” Said Maegan Llerena, State Director of Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania.

Organizers say Trump’s failed handling of the crisis has led to the high and preventable death tally.