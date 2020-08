HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CATE looks to be the latest in fighting against coronavirus.

What is CATE? Community Accessible Testing and Education, a 40-foot mobile lab that will provide Covid-19 testing in underserved communities across the state.

It’s sponsored by Highmark and Independence Blue Cross. There’s no cost to get tested, no insurance necessary and results should be back in 24 to 36 hours

CATE made her debut yesterday in Littlestown and will be in York County tomorrow.