Mobile vaccination clinic helping to distribute doses in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS has led the way when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The EMS agency was the first EMS agency in the area approved by the state to give out the vaccine.

Now the organization is taking the vaccine to those who need it.

“It was clear yesterday the people we vaccinated probably would have not been vaccinated if it wasn’t for us coming to them,” Lancaster EMS Executive Director, Bob May, said.

60 residents who live in Lancaster Housing Authority complexes were able to get the vaccine on Wednesday because of a mobile vaccine clinic provided by Lancaster EMS.

May said the agency had extra shots and Lancaster officials had been searching for those in the 1A category.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said the mobile clinics can be part of the city’s vaccination strategy moving forward.

May said the EMS also want mobile clinics happening in other parts of Lancaster County, but he said that will only happen when there is a consistent supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.