Mobile vaccination resource to help local church community in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pastor Gerald Simmons from the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ said his congregants have struggled to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For a lot of these people it’s a hurdle they can’t overcome,” Simmons said.

Vaccines are coming to the church in Lancaster on Sunday.

“This mobile vaccine clinic, it’s a blessing,” Simmons said.

Lancaster EMS is taking their remote COVID-19 vaccination, with 120 shots, to the church on Sunday.

Lancaster EMS will vaccinate 120 people in the 1A category.

At the church that means they will vaccinate two groups of people who have had issues getting access to the vaccine, seniors.

Pastor Simmons said Sunday represents an opportunity to show trust in the vaccine.

“I saw many black faces in the medical community telling me this is a well-researched safe procedure and this is going to help people like me and people who look like me to stay alive,” Simmons said.

There are no additional appointments available because every 120 vaccines that will be brought to the church has been spoken for.