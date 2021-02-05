Montgomery County school districts cancel busing after bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families in two Pa. school districts outside of Philadelphia scrambled this week to get their kids to school. All busing was canceled for students because of positive COVID cases among bus drivers.

The Perkiomen Valley School District in Montgomery County suspended bus service after more than 30 drivers tested positive this week. One of the drivers died due to complications from the virus.

The Hatboro-Horsham School District, also in Montgomery County, put the brakes on busing after more than 20 drivers tested positive, as well.

Both districts continued with in-class instruction for students who could get to school.