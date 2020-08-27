More COVID cases confirmed at Midstate schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The list of confirmed coronavirus cases at Midstate schools continues to grow.

Derry Township confirmed a second elementary school staff member tested positive.

Classes don’t start until next week, but families were notified anyway.

Colleagues who came in contact with the person were told to quarantine.

Susquenita School District students will learn remotely until Monday because of confirmed cases.

The district has not released information about who tested positive.

In Central Dauphin School District, there was a kindergarten teacher who tested positive.

Three others were sent home to quarantine out of precaution.

This was before kids came to school this week.

West Shore School District had two employees test positive, and classes are completely online for now.