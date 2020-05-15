More than half of Pennsylvania counties are in the ‘yellow phase’

PITTSBURGH, Pa.(WHTM) — More than half of the counties in Pennsylvania are now in the yellow phase.

There are 13 counties that moved to the yellow phase at 12:01 a.m., May 15 bringing the total to 37 counties out of 67 total in the state.

Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.

There were 24 counties that originally moved into the yellow phase on May 8 including Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

The Governor is expected to make an announce May 15 to discuss the next group of counties that will move to yellow. He has not said what the next region will be.

The governor added that the criteria for reopening is not changing. He says defiant businesses that choose to open could worsen the problem.

Top Stories:

Fatal crash in West Manchester Township

President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’

President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’