More to learn: Department of Education to study pandemic’s impact on students and teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 students across the Commonwealth. The study seeks to help educators understand the challenges faced by students and identify responses to future epidemics.

In addition, the research will assess whether some remote-learning strategies are more effective than others, consider recruitment and retention strategies for teachers who may be most effective for disadvantaged students, and better identify students at risk of dropping out.

“Our school communities and families have remained resilient during the pandemic, and we are thankful for their ability to pivot throughout the challenges we have faced,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The ability for us to examine inequities in education will help us create responsive teaching and learning opportunities in future years.”

The initiative is funded in part by a nearly $1 million grant from the Institute for Education Sciences.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states awarded the two-year grant. PDE is partnering with Mathematica to conduct the research and results will be released late next year.