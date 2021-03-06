Nearly 2,000 vaccinated at first mass vaccination site in the Midstate

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The first mass vaccination site in the Midstate opened on Saturday. It’s a partnership between Cumberland County and three local pharmacies.

Almost 2,000 already registered received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The idea is to make the whole process smoother and once there’s enough vaccine, to be open several days a week. Saturday’s clinic was held in the Uhaul center, formerly a K-mart in South Middleton Township.

“Most people feel like they’ve won the lottery. They’re excited about getting this vaccine,” said Dr. Lisa Myers.

1,994 people lining up to get their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, now two weeks away from the vaccines being about 95% effective.

“It’s not bad at all. I hardly felt the injection and to be honest i am kind of fearful of needles,” said Deb Piper.

The vaccines, provided by Quality Care, Holly and Big Spring pharmacies with logistical help from Cumberland County.

“This has been a good team effort between the county, South Middleton Township, the pharmacies involved and our south central Pa. Medical Reserve Corps,” said Vince Difilippo.

Many medical and non-medical staff volunteering their time to get everyone vaccinated.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that we can be protected with this vaccine,” said Robert Musser.

Some weeks, the three pharmacies get a combined 7,000 first doses others not any.

Michael Lehr

“Hopefully we’ll be able to receive more shipments and when we do, more appointments will become available.”

But be patient. The pharmacy director says new appointments probably won’t be available for another week or two.