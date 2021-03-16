Nearly 500 free COVID-19 tests offered daily at Dauphin county testing site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A COVID-19 testing site in Dauphin County is set to open Tuesday with the capacity to test nearly 500 people per day.

The site, located in Downtown Harrisburg, will open Tuesdays through Saturdays in the Old Hallmark Store in Strawberry Square.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday.

Up to 450 people can be tested each day for free. Those looking to be tested do not have to live in Dauphin County.

Dauphin is one of five counties that has requested a long-term COVID-19 testing site in partnership with the company AMI.

Anyone who feels they need or want to be tested is encouraged to take advantage of these sites as the state health department says testing is still the best way to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.

You do not have to be showing symptoms to be tested and the test, which is a nasal swab, will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Test results will be given in two to seven days and during that waiting period you are advised to self-quarantine.

No appointment is needed for this site and people are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance care with them.