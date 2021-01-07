New COVID-19 variant found in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health announced the new COVID-19 variant has been found in Dauphin County.

The new strain was first discovered in England in December and has now been reported in several states in the nation.

“We expect to see the variant, we expect to see some more cases of the variant in Pennsylvania and the United States,” said Dr. Levine, secretary for the Department of Health.

The Department of Health says the person tested positive after known international exposure, had mild symptoms, and isolated at home.

“We detect it by doing genetic analysis and sending it to the CDC or other laboratories for genetic analysis of samples,” said Levine.

The new variant seems to spread more easily, according to the Centers for Disease and Control.

“There is no evidence, at this time, that this is the dominant strain in any part of the United States, but of course, nationally, we will be watching for that,” said Levine.